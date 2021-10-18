CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 910,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after buying an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.98. 826,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,580. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92. CureVac has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $151.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

