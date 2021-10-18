Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.62

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.