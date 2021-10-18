CVCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $363,725.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00008228 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and approximately $363,725.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.