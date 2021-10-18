CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,434. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.