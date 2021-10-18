CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE UAN opened at $80.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $855.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.04. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $87.20.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,874.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

