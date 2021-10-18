CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,398 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.58% of CyberArk Software worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,196,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 74,008 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,137,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,230,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $182.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.29.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

