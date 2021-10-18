CyberMiles Price Up 46.3% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $11.97 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.97 or 0.99998974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00298590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.