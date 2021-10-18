CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CYBE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.84. 164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $4,266,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the second quarter worth $991,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

