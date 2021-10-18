DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

