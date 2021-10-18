DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DALS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

DALS stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

