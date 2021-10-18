DAOventures (DVD) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $20,652.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010338 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004793 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (CRYPTO:DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

