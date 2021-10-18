Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 11,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,640,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DQ. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $441.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

