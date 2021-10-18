Darrell E. Whitaker Sells 833 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WRLD stock traded up $6.25 on Monday, hitting $200.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

