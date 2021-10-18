Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.48

Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 3046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several research firms recently commented on DSKE. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Get Daseke alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Daseke during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 102.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.