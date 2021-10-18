Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0870 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Databroker has a total market cap of $7.24 million and approximately $2,570.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Databroker has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.45 or 0.00195958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00089492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

