Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $154,187.26 and $4,189.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,239,674.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00067517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.51 or 1.00035168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.24 or 0.06110967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 727,584 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

