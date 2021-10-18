Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,443.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $917,784.83 and approximately $13,443.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00196834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00090112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

DAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

