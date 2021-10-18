DAV Coin (DAV) Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,907.17 or 1.00093223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.66 or 0.00305029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

