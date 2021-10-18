Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,522. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

