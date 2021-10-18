David I. Goulden Sells 183 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booking stock traded down $36.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,502.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,325.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

