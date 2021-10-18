DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,389.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $36,389.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00066360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00070674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00102110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,966.69 or 0.99985707 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.05995760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00023948 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,661,127 coins and its circulating supply is 50,306,529 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

