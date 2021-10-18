Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.69. Deere & Company posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Shares of DE opened at $332.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

