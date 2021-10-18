DeFi Bids Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,162.00 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $488,946.05 and $1,162.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 95.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00197460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,707,233 coins and its circulating supply is 22,709,513 coins. DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

