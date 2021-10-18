DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $856,251.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.80 million and $856,251.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,039,286 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.