Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.84 or 0.00301477 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.