Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Buys $42,742.00 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $42,742.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,402.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

Shares of VMM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 29.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 112.2% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

