Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

