Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €196.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €196.00 ($230.59) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €161.02 ($189.43).

DHER traded up €4.10 ($4.82) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €114.60 ($134.82). 425,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €90.60 ($106.59) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €119.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €118.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

