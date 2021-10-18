Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies stock opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.11.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.