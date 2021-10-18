Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,941,000 after acquiring an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

