Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 17,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 84.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,941,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,136,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,774. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

