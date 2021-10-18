DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.55 or 0.00465581 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001227 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $671.30 or 0.01083170 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

