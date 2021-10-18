Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.30

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 4347636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

DML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total transaction of C$1,166,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$932,920.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 700,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,850.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

