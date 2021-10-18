DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70,665 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 822,971 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 806,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 394.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 947,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 755,502 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $57.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

