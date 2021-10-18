Desjardins Cuts The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to C$3.50

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLNCF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get The Valens alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLNCF traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.54. 355,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.