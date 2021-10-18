Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Stock Position Increased by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC increased its stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for about 6.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned 3.70% of Despegar.com worth $34,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 79,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE DESP opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

