Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.21% of Tutor Perini worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $666.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. Tutor Perini Co. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

