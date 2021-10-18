Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.