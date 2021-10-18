Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target to GBX 125

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.
BTA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 188.75 ($2.47).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile
