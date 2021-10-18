Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Shares of VAT Group stock traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

