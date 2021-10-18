Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 109.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

VOD opened at GBX 109.94 ($1.44) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £30.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

