Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to post $3.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 194.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $10.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 222.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $40.98.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

