DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $544.47 on Monday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.96 and a 200 day moving average of $451.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,409. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Assetmark bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $0. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

