DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $35.79 million and approximately $463,721.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,405,842 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

