dHedge DAO Trading 14.5% Higher This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $19.92 million and $871,263.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,025,123 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

