DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.96 Million

Brokerages expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to report sales of $159.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.46 million to $165.35 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $50.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $522.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.12 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $769.98 million, with estimates ranging from $712.33 million to $846.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $9.29 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.