DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in September

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 8,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,130,744 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,038,000 after purchasing an additional 336,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,363,000 after purchasing an additional 361,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,617,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,454. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

