DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded to “Underperform” at Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRH. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.56. 2,267,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,327,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956,416 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,378,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.