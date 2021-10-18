DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $119.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

