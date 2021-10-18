DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $96,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

