Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
