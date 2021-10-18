Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in September

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 988,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,213,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

